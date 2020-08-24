SCOTTS VALLEY (CBS SF) — A 70-year-old man found dead near Davenport likely was killed while trying to escape the advancing CZU Complex fire while 6 others were rescued after they became trapped by flames while trying to return to their evacuated homes, officials said Monday during an update on the battle with the massive wildfire.

The fire complex grew overnight to more than 78,000 acres, was 13 percent contained and has destroyed at least 231 structures. Another 24,300 structure were being threatened and thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes.

A number of reinforcements have arrived increasing the size of the small army of firefighters battling the blaze to 1,511.

While the region remained under a Red Flag Fire Warning until 5 p.m., a forecast of gusty winds and numerous dry lightning strikes has yet to materialize. Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox said as of 6 a.m. there had been no reported lightning strikes in the region.

“The weather hasn’t been as significant as we were expecting, which is good,” said Cal Fire operations Chief Mark Brunton. “It has given us an opportunity to our crews to make a lot of great progress.”

But there has been a fatality in the blaze. While the man has yet to be identified, Santa Cruz County Chief Deputy Chris Clark said, his body found on Last Chance near what authorities believe was his vehicle.

“We are working to notify his next of kin… as soon as we speak with the family, we will be able to provide more information,” Clark told reporters.

When asked if the man was found inside a burned out home, Clark said: “No he wasn’t. At least preliminary it looks like he was near his vehicle, some distance away from his vehicle. Likely leaving the fire.”

The 70-year-old became the sixth Bay Area resident to die in the fires that are raging from the shore of Lake Berryessa to outside Morgan Hill. Three have died in Napa County and two others in Solano County.

Clark also said deputies were trying to track down four local residents who have been reported missing.

Meanwhile, San Mateo County Sheriff Deputy Sgt. Sal Zuno said six local residents who had been evacuated snuck back into their neighborhood and became trapped by flames.

“They snuck into a restricted area, they were surprised by the fire, we had to redirect resources to get them out,” Zuno said. “We understand when people are evacuated they are very anxious and concerned for their properties. That’s why we have law enforcement there keeping it secure 24/7. If it’s restricted, do not enter it.”

Santa Cruz deputies also arrested three people overnight — including a San Francisco woman carrying several backpacks — for illegally being in the evacuated neighborhoods.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said 100 officers were patrolling and anyone not authorized to be in an evacuation zone would be arrested.

“What we’re hearing from the community is that there’s a lot of looting going on,” Hart said.

He and county District Attorney Jeff Rosell expressed anger at what Rosell called the “absolutely soulless” of criminals victimizing people already victimized by the fire. Among them was a fire commander who was robbed when he left his fire vehicle to help direct operations.

Clark also said a deputy had been assigned to track down whoever stole a fire captain’s wallet out of his truck.

“They will be found, they will be arrested,” he said.

According to Brunton on Sunday, a thief entered the commander’s department vehicle, stole personal items, including his wallet and drained his bank account.

“That’s the extent that these people have gone, again this is why we have asked people to evacuate,” Brunton went on to say.

SCU / CZU Lightning Complex Wildfires Burn Zones Map & Evacuations

EVACUATION WARNINGS FOR SAN MATEO COUNTY:

No Evacuation Warnings currently in place

EVACUATION ORDERS FOR SAN MATEO COUNTY:

Communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park Area (Zone SMC E018)

Pescadero Creek County Park Area (Zone SMC E024)

Butano Community Area (Zone SMC E098)

Butano State Park Area including Barranca Knolls Community (Zone SMC E019)

Butano Creek Drainage (Zone SMC E055)

South Skyline Blvd. Area near Highway 9 (SMC E049)

Russian Ridge Open Space Reserve Area (Zone SMC E027)

Middleton Tract Area (Zone SMC E044)

Portola Redwoods State Park and the Portola Heights Community Area (Zone SMC E048)

Pescadero Beach Area (Zone SMC E075)

Bean Hollow Area (Zone SMC E042)

Pescadero Area (Zone SMC E043)

San Gregorio Area (Zone SMC E022)

La Honda Area (Zone SMC E028)

Red Barn Area (Zone SMC E010)

Russian Bridge Open Space Area (Zone SMC E027)

Skylonda Area (Zone SMC E012)

Langley Hill Area ( Zone SMC E010)

Bean Hollow Area (Zone SMC E042) (8/20/2020 6:00 pm)

EVACUATION WARNINGS FOR SANTA CRUZ COUNTY:

No Evacuation Warnings currently in place

EVACUATION ORDERS FOR SANTA CRUZ COUNTY:

Waterman Gap Loop, Upper HWY 236, Boulder Creek Golf Course, Heartwood Hill, Lodge Road, Community of Little Basin, Lower China Grade, Upper China Grade, Community of Kings Hwy, Lower Jamison Creek, Gallion Heights, Fallen Leaf Neighborhood, Foxglove Lane (Zones CRZ10, CRZ13, BOU36, BOU20, BOU30, BOU31, BOU36, BOU37, BOU21)

Saratoga Toll Road, San Lorenzo Park, Riverside Grove-Community of Teilh Drive, Wildwood Road (BOU38, BOU39, BOU40, BOU41, BOU42, BOU43)

Everyone on Empire Grade Road, from Felton Empire north, all of Pine Flat Road, all of Ice Cream Grade, Bonny Doon Road, in between Pine Flat Road, Martin Road, and all associated side streets are under an evacuation order. (CRZ1, CRZ2, CRZ3, CRZ4, CRZ5, CRZ10, CRZ11, CRZ12, CRZ13, CRZ14, CRZ15)

Bonny Doon south of Ice Cream Grade, to include Pine Flat Road South is now under an evacuation order. (CRZ7, CRZ8)

Areas of Alba Road, Hubbard Gulch and Fanning Grade. (BEN 1)

All areas of Ben Lomond (Zones BEN 2 – BEN 5)

The area of Lompico (Zones ZAY 11, ZAY 12)

All areas adjacent to the Bonny Doon and San Lorenzo Valley should be prepared to evacuate if necessary. (CRZ7, CRZ8)

Areas West of Highway 9 to Empire Grade

South from Bear Creek Road to Felton, this includes Ben Lomond

Paradise Park (Zones: CRZ 63, CRZ 64)

University of California Santa Cruz, campus only (Zone: SCZ 4)

The areas of Zayante Canyon (Zones: ZAY 1 – ZAY 17)

Scotts Valley West of State Route 17 (Zones: SCO 1-5, SCO 7, SCO 14-20, SCO 21 – SCO 25)

Davenport south (Zones: CRZ 6, CRZ 9, CRZ 17

All areas of Felton (Zones: FEL 1– FEL6)

EVACUATION CENTERS

San Mateo County

Half Moon Bay High School, 1 Lewis Foster Drive, Half Moon Bay (AT CAPACITY)

San Mateo Event Center, 1346 Saratoga Drive

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Fairground, 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville

Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church Street, Santa Cruz (AT CAPACITY)

Seventh Day Adventist Camp Grounds, 1931 Soquel San Jose Rd (AT CAPACITY)

Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos CA

Santa Cruz Bible Church, 440 Frederick Street, Santa Cruz

Simpkins Family Swim Center, 919 17th Ave (ADA only)

Twin Lakes Church, 2701 Cabrillo College Drive

ROAD CLOSURES

Road closures are fluid and being coordinated with evolving evacuation warnings and orders.

San Mateo County

Pescadero Creek Road between Alpine and Cloverdale Rd.

Cloverdale Road between Pescadero Creek Road and Gazos Creek.

Whitehouse Canyon Road at Highway 1

Portola Heights Road at Skyline

State Route 1 at Rossi Road

State Route 1 at Ano Nuevo

Santa Cruz County

State Route 1 at Shaffer Road to Ano Nuevo

State Route 9 at Lower Glen Arbor to Rincon Trail head

Westbound Zayante at Graham Hill Dr to Lockwood

Empire Grade at Heller Drive

Westbound State Route 35 at Upper Zayante into San Mateo County

Westbound State Route 236 at Jamison Creek

Pine Flat at Empire Grade

Ice Cream Grade at Empire Grade

Felton Empire at Fall Creek

Empire Grade at Smith Grade

Empire Grade at Felton Empire

Bonny Doon Rd at Pine Flat

Alba Rd at Empire Grade

State Route 35 at Bear Creek Rd to Boulder Creek

Granite Creek at Scotts Valley, this includes southbound offramp closure at Highway 17 at Granite Creek

Westbound Mount Hermon at La Modrona to Graham Hill Road

Zayante at State Route 35

Animal Evacuation Center:

Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville

Large farm animals are being accepted at Cowpalace. For information and assistance contact (650) 450-0520.