HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — A plume of tropical weather packing gusty winds and dry lightning drifted off toward the Central Valley Monday giving more than 1,000 weary firefighters battling the LNU Lighting Complex fires (map) — the second largest outbreak of wildfires in state’s history — a reprieve from what could have been a deluge of additional spot fires.

The National Weather Service had issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for the area until 5 p.m. Monday expecting the remnants of Hurricane Genevieve to travel over the Bay Area.

But it shifted direction, heading over the Central Valley and into the Sierra. The weather service cancelled the warning by 10 a.m.

“Showers with embedded thunderstorms have been minimal at best along the Central Coast, with only a couple of lightning reports (one of which was just off the coast in Monterey Bay while the other struck on the southeastern flank of the SCU Lightning Complex near Pacheco Pass),” National Weather Service forecasters said. “Primary concern will be the erratic winds associated with the outflow from these showers across the region, which have had gusts ranging from 25-45 mph.”

Forecasters did warn there still remained a chance for a thundershower.

Aided by the better than anticipated overnight weather, firefighters continued to their progress of containing the sprawling fire area. The complex had burned 350,030 acres and was a combined 22 percent contained. More 870 structures had been destroyed and another 234 damaged and 30,500 remained in jeopardy.

Thousands have been evacuated from their homes.

Of the fires included in the LNU Lightning Complex:

The Meyers Fire — burning north of Jenner — pretty much under control with 95 percent containment and 2,360 acres burned.

The Hennessey Fire that had merged with Gamble, Green, Aetna, Markley, Spanish, Morgan and Round fires in Napa County stood at 293,602 acres and 26% contained early Monday.

The Walbridge Fire which merged with Stewarts Fire was west of Healdsburg and has burned 54,068 acres and was 5% contained.

Five people have lost their lives in the complex of fires. Three in Napa County and two in Solano County. Among the dead was 70-year-old Mary Hintemeyer.

Robert McNeal of Winters lost contact with his mother, Mary, as LNU Complex fires picked up speed Tuesday night.

She tried to go into town earlier that day, only to be stopped.

“Got to the roadblock and (deputies) told her if she goes through, she can’t go back in,” McNeal said of his mother’s fateful decision. “So she went back and that’s when they started prepping the property to leave by then it was too late.”

McNeal said his mother went back to the property on the 6900 block of Highway 128 to get her wheelchair-bound boyfriend Leo McDermott and his son, Tom.

Authorities discovered their remains among the ruins on the property on Wednesday.

McNeal has been up to the property near Markley Cove and believes everyone ended up in a hillside bunker because they were surrounded by flames.

“I believe they weren’t going to the fire shelter because they absolutely knew it was going to be good,” he said. “It was just a last resort, because they had their exit vehicle staged.”

McNeal remembers his mother as the family caretaker, watching over everyone, even during moments of illness. He’s heartbroken over the loss of his best friend.

“I just, I never get to hug her,” he said with his voice cracking with emotion. “I never get to see her. It just ain’t worth it. I just don’t want other people to have to deal with this.”

On Sunday, McNeal had a message for anyone unsure about whether to follow evacuation orders.

“As much as you think you can hurt for somebody, it’s more than that,” he said of his loss. “Just get out, don’t wait. If you think it’s going to be too much to get your sprinklers on before you get out of there, forget those too. Forget it. Get out. Just get out. It ain’t worth it.”

