SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday morning, according to authorities.
Officers responded at 8:09 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of North 12th Street and arrived to find the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name is not yet being released.
No arrest has been made in the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available.
The incident is San Jose’s 24th homicide so far this year.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Bagon or Detective Sanchez of the Police Department’s homicide unit at (408) 277-5283. People can also call an anonymous tip line at (408) 947-7867.
