Coronavirus Pandemic Impacts 2020 Census Count Among Immigrant Communities In Santa Clara County The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has sowed chaos and isolation in Santa Clara County’s immigrant communities, making it harder to collect census data, a county official said Monday.

CZU Lighting Complex: Fire Victim Died Trying To Flee Flames, 6 Rescued; Weather Helps FirefightersA 70-year-old man found dead near the coastal community of Davenport likely was killed while trying to escape the advancing CZU Complex fire, while six others were rescued after they became trapped by flames while trying to return to their evacuated homes, officials said Monday during an update on the battle with the massive wildfire.