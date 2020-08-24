MONTEREY (CBS SF) — As some residents in Monterey County remain under evacuation orders due to both the Carmel and River fires, officials with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Monterey County have moved more than 500 animals to safety.

The animals, rescued from evacuated homes, were moved from the SPCA’s shelter to the Monterey County Fairgrounds as a precaution. The animals include dogs, cats, horses, goats, tortoises, peacocks, chickens, fish and others.

“The SPCA is a leader in disaster preparedness and response in Monterey County, and we have been prepared for this for years. While we have responded to numerous wildfires throughout California, we have never needed to evacuate our own facilities,” SPCA officials said in a statement.

“We chose to evacuate our shelter under warning now so that we can continue our promise to always be here for you,” the statement said. “Although we are no longer at our shelter, our level of care and disaster rescue response remains the same.”

The SPCA is recommending that people who must evacuate their homes take their animals with them, but if they can’t, they’re being urged to contact their local SPCA or animal shelter.

Monterey County residents who must evacuate and can’t take their pets or need assistance can call (831) 373-2631 during the day or (831) 264-5455 at night. More information can be found at http://www.spcamc.org.

