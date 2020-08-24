POINT REYES STATION (CBS SF) — Advancing flames from the Woodward Fire in Marin County prompted additional evacuations near Point Reyes Station, Monday evening.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for Silverhills Rd, Fox Drive and Noren Lane south of Inverness Park. Residents were urged to evacuate immediately, down Sir Francis Drake Boulevard toward Point Reyes.

Woodward Fire: Interactive Map

For those evacuees with no place to go, an evacuation center has been established at the Marin Center, near the Civic Center. There will be a check-in location in the front parking lot and staff there to assist you.

The Woodward Fire continued to burn southwest Monday in a remote area of the Point Reyes National Seashore. It began August 18 and has burned 2,689 acres with five percent containment as of Monday, the Marin County Fire Department said.

So far there have been no injuries or structures lost, although more than 1,600 structures remained threatened.

Previous evacuation warnings were issued in coastal sections of West Marin:

West of Shoreline Highway (State Route 1) between Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema south to Bolinas

West of Highway 1 and Sir Francis Drake Blvd (Northern intersection) to the Point Lighthouse. This includes the communities of Olema, Inverness, Inverness Park and Sea Haven.

Sir Francis Drake to the Bay Area Ridge Trail, continuing to the Bolina Ridge Fire Road and the McCurdy Trail – all areas west of those intersections.

Air support from fixed-wing air tankers and helicopters have been using Tomales Bay to load water to fight the fire. Smoke from the fire continues to spread over Marin and San Francisco.

Point Reyes National Seashore west of Highway 1 is now closed to all visitors, including the Point Reyes Lighthouse. Point Reyes National Seashore has been closed as well. Officials said the closure is out of an abundance of caution to allow for the safety of firefighters and to allow for safe travel in the event of a mandatory evacuation.

All park roads and trails have been closed, and campground operations have also been suspended.