CZU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE

The CZU August Lightning Complex fire continues to burn in southern San Mateo County and northern Santa Cruz County.

 

COUNTIES: San Mateo County; Santa Cruz County

ACRES BURNED: 78,869 (Aug. 25)

CONTAINMENT: 17 percent (Aug. 25)

TOP STORY: Fire Victim Died Trying To Flee Flames; 6 Rescued; 4 Missing

EVACUATION ORDERS: Cal Fire Incident – Evacuations and Warnings

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES TOP STORIES (Aug. 25)

