SCOTTS VALLEY (CBS SF) — A small army of firefighters braced for a shift in wind direction early Tuesday following a day of “significant progress” battling the massive CZU Lightning Complex fires as helicopters dumped 200,000 gallons of water to quell flames near Boulder Creek.

The coroner’s office has released the identity of a body found in the Last Chance community in Davenport as that of 73-year-old Tad Jones.

As of dawn Tuesday, the fire complex had grown to 78,869 acres and was 17 percent contained. More than 330 structures have been destroyed with 11 of those in San Mateo County and 319 in Santa Cruz County. Fire officials said among those structures was at least 246 homes.

For one of the few times during the week-long firefight since lightning strikes ignited 22 blazes in an area covering five counties, Cal Fire Operations Chief Mark Bruton had plenty of good news to report Tuesday morning.

“The last couple days we’ve seen significant progress in our firefight on this incident,” Bruton said. “The weather has really cooperated with us. We are steadily getting a trickle of new resources in. As soon as we are getting those resources, we are putting them to work.”

The fire complex’s advance along it northern edge has been slowed to a slow creep.

“The incident in the north zone is looking really good,” Bruton said. “The fire is basically creeping down toward our control lines…So we have no major fire front, just a slow crept of the fire.”

“It’s doing exactly what we want and although people may see some flames or fire or see smoke…Just know that really it’s part of our overall strategy and poses no threat with our wind patterns.”

Bruton said the wind direction was expected to shift to the south on Tuesday.

“It’s a no factor…We are very (confident) the line is holding (and the fire won’t advance into Santa Clara County),” said Bruton, adding the shift will also push any new fire away from the city of Santa Cruz.

But major challenges still do remain.

“Our challenge is (near) Ben Lomond and the (Big Basin) State Park,” he said. “It’s just rugged terrain, heavy fuels and we are continuing to work in there. That’s where we are having some challenges because of the steepness, the roll out of the material, it burns back up into itself, its just something we’re working on. Not easy country to work in.”‘

Meanwhile, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Deputy Chief Chris Clark said it was a quiet night in the evacuated neighborhoods.

“Not a lot of people moving around,” he said. “That was a good thing. I think people are heeding the (evacuation) order.”

Clark said his agency has received three new missing person reports increasing the number of those yet accounted for in the complex fires to 7.

While there was plenty of optimism Tuesday, Cal Fire Chief Ian Larkin also added a touch of caution.

“This is a historic event for this unit,” he said. “We have never seen a fire like this in recent history. The fuel is very receptive due to drought conditions so any change in weather, though we have good predictive weather for the future, could change that environment. Please bear with us.”

CZU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE At A Glance

The CZU August Lightning Complex fire continues to burn in southern San Mateo County and northern Santa Cruz County.

COUNTIES: San Mateo County; Santa Cruz County

ACRES BURNED: 78,859 (Aug. 25)

CONTAINMENT: 17 percent (Aug. 25)

EVACUATION ORDERS:

Cal Fire Incident Evacuations and Warnings