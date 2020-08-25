Wildfire Relief:Help Bay Area Fire Victims Along With KPIX 5 And The Red Cross
LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRES

The LNU Lightning Complex in the North Bay has burned more than 350,000 acres and has become California’s second-largest wildfire on record.

Aug. 24 - LNU Lightning Complex Fires Hotspots Map

COUNTIES: Multiple locations in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo, Solano counties

ACRES BURNED: 351,817 (Aug. 24)

CONTAINMENT: 25 percent (Aug. 24)

TOP STORY: Weather Gives Weary Firefighters a Reprieve

EVACUATION ORDERS:

Cal Fire Incident Evacuations and Warnings

