LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRES
The LNU Lightning Complex in the North Bay has burned more than 350,000 acres and has become California’s second-largest wildfire on record.
COUNTIES: Multiple locations in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo, Solano counties
ACRES BURNED: 351,817 (Aug. 24)
CONTAINMENT: 25 percent (Aug. 24)
TOP STORY: Weather Gives Weary Firefighters a Reprieve
EVACUATION ORDERS:
Cal Fire Incident Evacuations and Warnings
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES TOP STORIES
- SCU Lightning Complex: Families Forced To Flee Near Morgan Hill; Firefighters On Lookout For Lightning Strikes
- LNU Lightning Complex: Family Mourns Deaths Of Napa Fire Victims; ‘I Never Get To Hug Her’
- SCU Lightning Complex: ‘This Is An Absolute Marathon’; Firefighters Brace For Long Battle; New Santa Clara Co. Evacuation Orders
- San Jose Mayor Announces Partnership With Hotels to Offer Low Rates for Wildfire Victims
- Woodward Fire: Point Reyes Fire Burn Area Grows To 2,689 Acres; 1,600 Structures Threatened, 5 Percent Containment”
- Newsom Tours WildFire Damage; Thanks Trump for Major Disaster Declaration
- LNU Lightning Complex: ‘It Started Pouring Toward Us Like A Waterfall’; Vacaville Resident on Frantic Flight From Firestorm
- Woodward Fire: Helicopter Crew Makes Dramatic Rescue Of Firefighters Trapped By Advancing Flames; Evacuation Warning Issued For Olemos, Inverness
- LNU Lightning Complex: Badly Burned Man Crawls To Rescue At Height Of Firefight
