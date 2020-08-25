OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Tuesday announced the arrests of eight people at a South San Francisco Airbnb last week in connection with a month-long investigation into a robbery ring that also involved the seizure of firearms, drugs and $14,000 in cash.

The Oakland Police Department posted about the bust on the department website and social media accounts. Authorities said the investigation by the OPD’s Robbery Division and Intelligence Unit led police to a rented Airbnb in South San Francisco on Thursday, August 20, where the robbery suspects were located and taken into custody.

During the arrests, police recovered more than $14,000 in cash, drugs and nine firearms including a modified device that allows a pistol to convert to an assault weapon. A photo of the items seized by officers showed numerous jars and plastic bags of marijuana in addition to the cash and weapons.

Police said the suspects involved in the robbery ring stole cash, wallets and other personal property from victims all over Oakland. A total of eight people were taken into custody in connection with the crime ring.

Police did not offer any details as far as identifying the suspects or connecting them to specific robberies in Oakland that have been reported to the public.

Authorities said that Oakland police have seized more than 600 weapons in connection with crimes in 2020, a 23 percent increase over last year.