SCU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE
The SCU Lightning Complex started on Aug. 16 with multiple fires within the complex. These fires have since merged into two major fires and are broken into three zones: Canyon, Calaveras and Deer.
COUNTIES: Multiple locations throughout Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County and Stanislaus County
ACRES BURNED: 360,055 (Aug. 24)
CONTAINMENT: 15 percent (Aug. 24)
TOP STORY: Families Forced To Flee Near Morgan Hill; Firefighters On Lookout For Lightning Strikes
EVACUATION ORDERS:
Cal Fire Incident Evacuations and Warnings
