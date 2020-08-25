(CBS SF) — The SCU Lightning Complex fires burning in several East Bay and Central Valley counties is now the second-largest fire in state history at 363,772 acres burned, moving ahead of the LNU Lightning Complex fires burning in the North Bay, according to Cal Fire.

The SCU Lightning Complex fires that started Aug. 16 and have spread in Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and San Benito counties, are 15 percent contained as of Tuesday morning, Cal Fire said in an update at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

SCU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRES

Flames are burning in remote areas that crews have had trouble reaching, including because of trees and branches blocking roadways. However, weather conditions will be more favorable to firefighters compared to last week, according to Cal Fire.

No deaths have been reported in the SCU Complex fires, which have destroyed 18 structures, damaged six others and still threaten 20,000 structures.

The fire was the third-largest in California history but has surpassed the LNU Lightning Complex fires also currently burning in the Bay Area. Those fires burning in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Lake and Yolo counties are at 352,913 acres and 27 percent containment Tuesday morning.