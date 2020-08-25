INVERNESS (CBS SF) — As the marine layer began to burn off Tuesday morning, local and federal ‘hot shot’ firefighters prepared for another day of battle with the Woodward Fire, burning in rugged coastal terrain in western Marin County and fueled by tinder-dry trees and brush in an area never before touched by a wildfire.

The fire has grown to 2,739 acres overnight and was just 5 percent contained. As it advanced to the northwest on Monday, areas of Inverness were placed under evacuation orders and warnings were issued for area along Highway 1 stretching from Olema to Lagunitas Creek.

“I know this is challenging,” said Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber at a Tuesday morning briefing. “I know yesterday was discouraging. We are getting some favorable weather and we’re still not seeing the progress we would like.”

Woodward Fire: Interactive Map

The major challenge firefighters face is the rural, rugged area when the flames were spreading. Firefighters said they have not been able to find any record of a fire burning through the region.

“This fuel is extremely challenging,” he said. “Some of the area has no recorded history of fire. It’s decadent (old growth) timber that has never burned.”

The scrub brush is also extremely thick, dry and overgrown. Federal fire spokesman Brendon Cichowski said the brush was 6-7 feet tall and air drops of water were not able to penetrate to the base of the plants.

Thank you to our pilots at a time where it seems our entire state is on fire. This is the #WoodwardFire in #MarinCounty. Our local #hotshots, fighting the fire, captured this water drop 🔥 #CaliforniaWildfires @KRCR7 pic.twitter.com/fJdF3AEera — Courtney Kreider (@KreiderCourtney) August 23, 2020

Marin County Sheriff’s spokesman Brenton Schneider asked residents under evacuation warnings to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

“There is the potential of increased smoke and fire behavior once the marine layer lifts,” he said.

The evacuation orders issued on Monday were for the south end of Inverness Park in areas of Silverhills Road, Fox Drive and Noren Way. Schneider said deputies went door-to-door to the 90 homes in that area to make sure residents were getting out.

Out of an abundance of caution, the evacuation warning areas in Olema were expanded. They include:

– In Olema to east side of Highway 1 to Olema Hill.

– Highway 1 at the Greenbridge (Lagunitas Creek) south to the intersection of Highway 1 and Sir Francis Drake (Southern Intersection in Olema).

– Sir Francis Drake to the top of Olema Hill – everything north of Sir Francis Drake.

– Everything between the above intersections to the east to Olema Hill and west of Highway 1.

Previous evacuation warnings were issued in coastal sections of West Marin:

West of Shoreline Highway (State Route 1) between Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema south to Bolinas West of Highway 1 and Sir Francis Drake Blvd (Northern intersection) to the Point Lighthouse. This includes the communities of Olema, Inverness, Inverness Park and Sea Haven. Sir Francis Drake to the Bay Area Ridge Trail, continuing to the Bolina Ridge Fire Road and the McCurdy Trail – all areas west of those intersections.



Point Reyes National Seashore west of Highway 1 is now closed to all visitors, including the Point Reyes Lighthouse. Point Reyes National Seashore has been closed as well. Officials said the closure is out of an abundance of caution to allow for the safety of firefighters and to allow for safe travel in the event of a mandatory evacuation.

All park roads and trails have been closed, and campground operations have also been suspended.