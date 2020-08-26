Comments
LAKE BUENA VISTA (CBS Sports) — The NBA has announced that all three playoff games set to be played Wednesday evening will be postponed and rescheduled.
The decision comes after the Milwaukee Bucks players did not take the court for Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic, which was supposed to tip off at 4 p.m. ET. The protest comes in response to the shooting of an unarmed black man named Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.
Shortly after the Bucks made a statement by not playing, the Rockets and Thunder decided to also not play, as well as the Lakers and Trail Blazers.
You must log in to post a comment.