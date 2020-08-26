FREMONT (CBS SF) – Police in Fremont said they have launched an attempted murder investigation and are looking for suspects after three people were shot in the city’s Irvington District late Tuesday night.

According to a department statement, officers responded to the area of Main Street and High Street around 11:15 p.m. after neighbors reported gunshots in the area. Before police arrived, three victims took themselves to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

When police contacted the victims at the hospital, officers said they refused to provide any information regarding the shooting.

Police determined the crime scene to be located at a park near High Street and Farallon Common and have collected evidence. Detectives said they are also looking into any connections between Tuesday night’s shooting and a recent increase in gang activity in the city.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force at 510-790-6660. Tips can also be submitted online and can be given anonymously.