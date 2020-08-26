SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be suspending Wednesday night’s game at Oracle Park, joining other Major League Baseball players in solidarity with the National Basketball Association players boycotting their playoff games in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

BREAKING: The Dodgers vs Giants and Mariners vs Padres games will be postponed tonight. All other MLB games will be played tonight. (Per @JimBowdenGM) — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 26, 2020

There was no immediate word from the Giants or the Dodgers about the reported postponement. Earlier Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds agreed not to play their game at Miller Park in Milwaukee, and players on the Seattle Mariners voted to not play in their game tonight against the San Diego Padres.

The stoppages were growing across the pro sports world Wednesday after all three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

Called off: Games between Milwaukee and Orlando, Houston and Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland. The NBA said all three games would be rescheduled, yet did not say when.

The dramatic series of moves began when the Bucks — the NBA’s team from Wisconsin, a state rocked in recent days by the shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man — didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Magic. The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions among players on teams still in the bubble were scheduled Wednesday, presumably on how — or if — to go forward with the season, but even before that the Bucks apparently decided they would act.

“Some things are bigger than basketball,” Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry tweeted. “The stand taken today by the players and (the organization) shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change.”

Added Jeanie Buss, the Governor of the Lakers, in a tweet: “I stand behind our players, today and always. After more than 400 years of cruelty, racism and injustice, we all need to work together to say enough is enough.

