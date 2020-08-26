SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Immigrants affected by evacuation orders during California’s wildfires may reschedule any pending appointments they have, federal immigration authorities said in a statement Wednesday.

Immigrants who have lost or had to flee their homes can call or write to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to reschedule. USCIS will automatically reschedule upcoming appointments when an immigrant who lives in the burn area misses one.

People with pending cases can reschedule USCIS appointments by calling 800-375-5283 or writing to USCIS, 630 Sansome Street, San Francisco, CA 94111.

Meanwhile, if the U.S. Postal Service returns a notice that USCIS mails to an immigrant affected by the fires, USCIS will contact the intended recipient by cell phone or email.

USCIS urged people who have lost documents issued by the agency to request replacements right away at https://www.uscis.gov/humanitarian/special-situations

“Applicants for federal disaster assistance may need to prove citizenship or immigration status,” the agency noted. “Naturalized citizens may also be required to show their certificates to replace passports, register to vote, or apply for federal benefits not related to the fires.”

The agency also asked anyone who has been displaced or had to move because of the fires to change their address in USCIS records by calling 800-375-5283, or by going online at myUSCIS.gov.

