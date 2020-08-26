(CBS SF) — Registration for federal assistance for survivors of wildfires in Lake, Monterey, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo counties has opened through a partnership of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, officials announced.

“Grants may help eligible survivors with financial assistance that includes rent, home repair, home replacement and other disaster-related needs such as childcare, medical and dental expenses,” Cal OES said in an announcement.

Those who suffered losses due to the fires should first contact their insurance companies, which provide the majority of financial help in disasters, officials said. Those filing claims should take photographs or video to document the damage and keep all receipts related to home repair.

Registration for FEMA assistance for uninsured losses should be done as soon as possible online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling (800) 621-3362 or by using the FEMA app.

Handling registrations and inspections remotely keeps everyone safe, officials said in an announcement. Inspections will be done by telephone due to COVID-19.

“Remote inspections have no impact on the types of Other Needs Assistance available that do not require an inspection, including grants for childcare, transportation, medical, dental, funeral expenses, moving and storage assistance,” according to the announcement.

Some FEMA applicants may be referred to partners such as the U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBA has established a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help homeowners and renters that can be reached weekdays at OCWAssistance@sba.gov or (916) 735-1500.

