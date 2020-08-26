HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — A wave of emotions and relief swept over Wine Country Wednesday as local residents forced to flee the advancing flames of the massive LNU Lightning Complex fires — the third largest wildfire outbreak in state history — were allowed to return to their homes as firefighters expanded containment.

More than a dozen evacuation orders and warnings were lifted on Tuesday for areas Of Napa and Sonoma counties. For the vast majority, their homes remained as they left them. For a few others, though, they were returning to a devastating scene of their homes and possessions destroyed by the fires that were ignited by lighting strikes early last week.

In Vacaville, 76-year-old Art Thomas said he found only ashes and melted metal at the site of the home he built with his own hands in a rural area where he had lived for 32 years.

“Possessions dating back to when I was a kid were all in the house, everything is gone,” Thomas said. “Between sad, crying, laughing — every emotion is there.”

He said he had left with his wife, two dogs and a pair of shorts and tennis shoes.

So while some orders were lifted, officials were quick to point out the battle was far from over with the fire complex that had grown to 356,326 acres and had officially claimed five lives. Containment of the complex fires stood at only 27 percent.

Overnight, the SCU Lightning Complex grew to more than 365,772 acres to surpass the LNU Complex as the state’s second largest wildfire outbreak in history.

“Every percent of containment is hours and hours of sweat and blood up on those lines,” Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox told reporters Tuesday night.

And the dynamic nature of the fire was playing a major role in containment. The Meyers Fire was at 97 percent containment while the Walbridge Fire was at 17 percent.

“This incident is very dynamic,” Cal Fire Chief Shana Jones told reporters. “Some parts are in mop-up and patrol…Other areas have active fire. That means you will still see smoke, there still will be flames, you will see folks still being evacuated and out of the area. There is a lot of information flowing from north to south, east to west on this incident. Each part is dynamic.”

The National Guard hand crews will join a small army of firefighters that has grown to more than 2,000 as additional relief crews from around California and nearby states have been arriving each day.

“Originally in the incident, resources were definitely stretched thin,” said Paul Lowenthal, a Cal Fire spokesman who is also Santa Rosa’s Assistant Fire Marshal. “Firefighters were working 72, 96 hours straight. We have since then had a significant number of firefighters assigned to this incident. So firefighters are able to have their [24 hour] shift on / shift off.”

On Tuesday, firefighters were also assisted in their efforts to contained the massive complex by a sky filled with helicopters and air tankers making water and retardant drops.

“Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are flying suppression missions as conditions allow,” Cal Fire officials said.

LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX: