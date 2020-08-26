(KPIX)- San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture took to Twitter Wednesday morning saying that he had been sucker punched for expressing his desire to vote Republican this year. In the tweet, Couture says he was out on Tuesday night in Toronto, Ontario when he talked about voting for the Republican Party. After mentioning President Trump’s name, he says he was sucker punched.

I spent last night in Toronto Ontario. I talked about voting for the Republican Party, and I mentioned Donald Trump by name. I was sucker punched. Is this really what we are coming to? If you vote you are a villain? Man this world is so wrong — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) August 26, 2020

When asked by a user on Twitter why he had been punched, Couture responded that he said his dad was a police officer and that he would vote Republican if he could.

Saying my dad was a police officer and I “would” if I could vote republican. — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) August 26, 2020

Couture is a Canadian citizen and is not able to vote in the November 3 election. The 31-year-old Couture replied to another user saying that he only talked about what Republicans may bring in the election.

Dude, I’m Canadian. I don’t have a vote in the election. I only talked about what the Republicans may bring in the election. That was it. Punched right in the face — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) August 26, 2020

When another user said that his story seemed fabricated, Couture said that “You don’t have to believe any word I say for the rest of my life. But that’s the honest truth.”

Couture, who grew up in southern Ontario, has spent 11 seasons with the Sharks and served as the team’s captain this past year.