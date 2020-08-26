Wildfire Relief:Help Bay Area Fire Victims Along With KPIX 5 And The Red Cross
(KPIX)- San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture took to Twitter Wednesday morning saying that he had been sucker punched for expressing his desire to vote Republican this year. In the tweet, Couture says he was out on Tuesday night in Toronto, Ontario when he talked about voting for the Republican Party. After mentioning President Trump’s name, he says he was sucker punched.

When asked by a user on Twitter why he had been punched, Couture responded that he said his dad was a police officer and that he would vote Republican if he could.

Couture is a Canadian citizen and is not able to vote in the November 3 election. The 31-year-old Couture replied to another user saying that he only talked about what Republicans may bring in the election.

When another user said that his story seemed fabricated, Couture said that “You don’t have to believe any word I say for the rest of my life. But that’s the honest truth.

Couture, who grew up in southern Ontario, has spent 11 seasons with the Sharks and served as the team’s captain this past year.

