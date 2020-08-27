LAKE BUENA VISTA (CBS News) — The NBA said Thursday it is “hopeful” the league will resume the 2020 playoffs this weekend after Milwaukee Bucks players decided to sit out Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The decision resonated throughout the world of sports, with MLB, WNBA and MLS teams following suit. The three games scheduled for Thursday — Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks have been canceled, the league said.
“We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday. There is a video conference call meeting scheduled later this afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to discuss next steps.”
You must log in to post a comment.