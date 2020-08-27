OAKLAND (BCN) — Police in Oakland are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a fatal shooting earlier this month, according to authorities.

Police on Thursday afternoon released photos taken from surveillance video at a store of the two suspects sought in the shooting reported at about 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 1 in the 2200 block of 35th Avenue.

One male victim died at the scene and another went to a hospital in critical condition, according to police. The name of the man who died was

not immediately available.

The investigation comes as Oakland police struggle with a rising tide of street violence in recent weeks. Earlier in August, the department launched its OPD Cares initiative aimed at stemming the rising violence through community policing,

The program begins as gun violence trends upward across all three police areas covering East Oakland as well as in Area 4. Homicides are currently on pace to double last year’s total.

“We have seen a spike in violence,” said interim Oakland Police Chief Chief Susan Manheimer. “And traditionally it does spike when everyone is outside and tempers are short. Right now it’s probably 95 degrees.”

Police are linking at least some if not most of a recent surge in gun violence in the city to conflicts among gangs and groups.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510)

238-7950.