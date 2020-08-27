PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Police in Petaluma on Thursday confirmed that they had arrested a man on Wednesday on suspicion of repeated sexual abuse of a child.

According to the statement released by the Petaluma Police Department, a young woman reported to a confidant — who then informed police in June — that “she was the victim of ongoing sexual abuse as a child” and that she named Corey L. Basso, 66, of Petaluma as her abuser.

Basso is a chef at Seared restaurant in downtown Petaluma and had run Le Bistro for many years before it closed in 2017. Police offered few details about the case, saying that they were making it public only to determine if there were other victims.

Basso is being held at Sonoma County Jail, police said.

The charges police listed in their statement indicate allegations of sexual intercourse and of three or more acts of abuse of a child under age 14 between 2009 and 2016.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Matthew Parnow at (707) 778-4444.

