SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Monterey County residents affected by the River and Carmel fires can return home as fire evacuation and warning zones reopened on Thursday.
Residents should exercise caution and check water safety when returning.
Comfort kits, personal protective equipment and bottled water are available at the following Commodity Points of Distribution (C-PODS):
Greenfield Memorial Hall at 615 El Camino Real, Greenfield; Carmel Valley Village near the Chevron Station; and the intersection of Tassajara and Carmel Valley roads.
C-PODS are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.
People can visit the Monterey County Health Department website for more information on water safety and fire recovery.
The River Fire had burned 48,732 acres, or 76 square miles, and was 58 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon. The Carmel Fire was 60 percent contained and had burned 6,767 acres as of Thursday afternoon.
