SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man and woman were injured late Wednesday night when someone shot into their vehicle in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood, police said.
Officers responded at 11:33 p.m. to the shooting reported on Ardath Court, located off Hudson Avenue.
The victims, both 20 years old, were sitting in the car when the suspect opened fire into it and then fled, according to police.
The man and woman were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.
No arrest has been made in the shooting and police did not release any suspect information as of Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
