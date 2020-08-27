MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Woodward Fire in the Point Reyes National Seashore area of Marin County continues to cover 2,860 acres with 8 percent containment as of Thursday morning.
There are still no residential structural losses, but there are a considerable number of structures threatened by the fire, according to Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber.
The firefighters are challenged in the northeast portion of the fire near Mount Wittenberg due to the winds in this area, as well as in the Olema Valley area.
There are spot fires on the south side of Mount Wittenberg, and the lower end of the south side of the fire, near Baldy Trail, is seeing improvement, according to Weber.
The areas that have been evacuated due to the wildfire include those living in Silverhills Road, Fox Drive and Noren Way south of Inverness Park, according to Marin County sheriff’s Sgt. Brenton Schneider.
Limantour Road and Bear Valley Road are still closed due to the wildfire. The evacuation warning area expanded in Olema to the east side of state Highway 1 to Olema Hill.
