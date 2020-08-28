CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police in the East Bay on Friday released photos and details about a Wednesday night vehicle pursuit that came to a strange end with a suspect vehicle driving on top of a second car and partway up a guide wire to a PG&E power pole.

In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, Concord police described the pursuit of a stolen car that came to a quick end Wednesday evening. Officers with the department’s Special Enforcement Team spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Concord Avenue and Contra Costa Boulevard.

Once the male driver saw police, he fled the scene with SET officers in pursuit and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Starr1 helicopter following from the air and providing police with details. The suspect vehicle ended up in a weird predicament in a residential neighborhood on the north side of Concord.

“The driver appeared to be lacking in his parallel parking skills and parked the stolen vehicle on top of another vehicle, and then drove it halfway up guideline wires of a PG&E power pole,” the Facebook post read which photos that showed the bizarre position the vehicle was left in.

The driver abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled the scene on foot, but with the Contra Costa Sheriff’s helicopter officers providing updated information on the suspect’s location, police were able to find and detain him.

Police did not identify the suspect or detail the charges he was facing. While no one was hurt in the incident, several residents in the north part of the city lost power due to the car damaging the power pole. PG&E crews responded quickly to the area and were able to restore service.