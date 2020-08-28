SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco medical examiner on Friday identified a woman who died during a house fire August 16 in the city’s Bayview neighborhood.
Jewel Hall, 65, died during a one-alarm house fire on Aug. 16 at 1160 Fitzgerald Ave.
The fire was reported at 5:43 p.m. Sunday at the single-family home. Upon arrival, firefighters initially learned a person had been trapped in the back of the house. That person, later identified as Hall, ultimately died from their injuries, fire officials said.
No one else was injured in the blaze, and no other structures were damaged, according to fire officials.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.