SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday provided details on new simplified, four-tiered COVID-19 guidelines for counties to reopen specific business sectors based on what health officials have learned about the pandemic in recent months.

Newsom began his Friday press conference by giving an update to the state’s efforts to contain the numerous wildfires burning across California. The governor noted that significant progress had been made on all of the major fires burning, including the SCU, LNU and CZU Lightning Complex fires impacting the Bay Area.

He quickly turned his discussion to COVID-19, restating California’s need to adjust with long-term strategies to deal with the pandemic.

“COVID-19 will be with us for a long time and we need to adapt,” explained Newsom. “This idea that it was going to go away in the summer during the warmer months, that somehow it would disappear based on an assertion or a tweet or a headline has obviously been substituted by a different reality that we’re not only experiencing here in California but all across the nation.”

Newsom went on to say that health officials have learned a great deal about COVID-19 and how the virus spreads, which has led to some of the adjustments to California’s sector framework to keep residents healthy and safe.

Newsom said based upon what state health officials have learned during the pandemic, reopening guidelines have been adjusted to this new framework.

“We wanted to make adjustments based upon the input we received from county health officers, input we received from experts, our own experience here in the state of California, to adjust the frameworks from the old monitoring list to a more dynamic list that we hope is not only more dynamic, but is much more simple to understand,” Newsom said. “Stringent, though, nonetheless in terms of its application but statewide in terms of its consequence in terms of what it covers.”

The governor said that the state’s “blueprint for a safer economy” would be built on guidelines that are “statewide, simple, slow and stringent.” The new system would be based on statewide criteria and a uniform framework providing four tiers of reopening rather than differing sets of restrictions and guidance for each county in the state.

Newsom explained that movement between the tiers of reopening would be determined by simpler metrics focused mainly on case rate and test positivity along as well as an additional health equity requirement.

The governor said that the new four tier color-coded system would match a color to each of the four tiers with purple representing the highest “widespread” risk level for a county with more than seven new cases per 100,000 residents and more than 8 percent positivity rate. Red will represent “substantial” risk, while orange represents “moderate” risk and yellow the lowest level, “minimal” risk, with those lower levels being determined by reduced numbers in case and positivity rates.

“We don’t put up green because we don’t believe that there’s a green light that says just go back to the way things were or back to the pre-pandemic mindset,” Newsom explained. “Quite the contrary. These are the guidelines, the color-coded county guidelines that we’re putting forward to get us through this flu season and…work through the next few months in the state of California.”

The color will determine how businesses can operate in each county, with the purple “widespread” category replacing the state monitoring list, according to Newsom. The new system will go into effect August 31.

The governor noted that there were currently some 38 counties in the purple “widespread” category as outlined by the new system.

The state COVID-19 website now has an updated section providing additional details on the new system and a space that allows users to look up what their county’s status is and whether or not a specific business can reopen.