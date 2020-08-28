SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

DINE: AZIZA BY CHEF MOURAD

Head to the Richmond district in SF for a modern taste of Morrocco by Chef MOURAD. I have had some of the meals of my life here over the years. A modern take on the cuisine that put MOURAD on the map. You won’s be disappointed. Enjoy weekend brunch and outdoor dining Wednesday through Sunday from 4-8pm.

http://azizasf.com/



MUSIC: INSIDE LANDS

Rocket man & my fave Sir.Elton John tops the bill as San Francisco’s premiere music festival goes virtual this weekend with Inside Lands. Also on the bill: J. Cole, Cage The Elephant, D’Angelo and many more. There will be culinary capers too from the Gastro Magic stage. The archived music show is available exclusively via twitch from today through Sunday.

https://www.sfoutsidelands.com/insidelands/

MUSIC: KATY PERRY SAYS “SMILE”

POP Princess and new Mom Katy Perry brings the feel goods but not the real poppy goods on this her fifth studio album. There are a few catchy tunes for sure but most miss the mark and lack the fireworks and panache of Perry’s pop factory past. These tunes will make you “SMILE” though.

https://www.katyperry.com/

EVENT: SUMMER SUNDAYS AT MONDAVI

Beloved Bay Area Soul-Rocker Michael Franti brings his heart and talent to Summer Sundays in the finale show this Sunday. The artist – activist performed an exclusive performance from Bali, Indonesia where he has been sheltering in place since March with wife Sara and young son Taj. The little guy (TAJ) stars in Franti’s latest video for hit song “I Got You”. Enjoy the candid conversation about music and philanthropy. Micharl also has a message for firefighters and those on the front lines. Enjoy the last in this series by Robert Mondavi Winery, Sunday at 4pm.

https://www.robertmondaviwinery.com/summer-sundays

DONATE: RED CROSS

Make a donation and make a difference by supporting those who have lost much during these most recent NorCal fires. Donate by phone or online. Every bit helps. Help KPIX cross the one million dollar mark. 1855-848-4483 (GIVE)

https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/kpix5-pub.html/



FOLLOW: ENTER NANDI BUSHELL

A 10-year-old UK music fan and musician is winning hearts and fans for her daily posts of drum solos and guitar rock riffs. Guitar god Tom Morello was so impressed with Nandi, he sent her a signature guitar. Now Nandi is challenging Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) to a drum off.

Instagram.com/Nandi_Bushell

FUND THE FEED FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

North Bay Chef Big Jim BBQ is feeding first responders and you are invited to help fund the effort. If you can, please support Jim and his team as they feed the brave men and women on the front lines. Jim will be taking 300 plus meals to firefighters in Calistoga tonight. Please donate here.

Facebook.com/ChefJimModesitt

MARCH: NAACP ON WASHINGTON

This weekend marks the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington and MLK’s famous “I have a dream” speech. Join the virtual experience driving the movement from protest to power. All you need to know here.

https://naacp.org/

MOVIES: MUTANTS GO DRIVE-IN

Enjoy another movie debut at Bay Area Drive-ins this weekend. “The New Mutants” is an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. Some bizarre events unfold and the mutants battle to escape. Check the air quality near your drive-in first before purchasing tickets.

https://www.westwinddi.com/locations/solano/movies/details?code=242618

WINE: VISIT WINE COUNTRY

Join one of Napa’s finest and green certified wineries, St.Supery for in person tastings and virtual experiences. Located along highway 29, this bucholic spot offers not only world class vino but an unrivaled setting with safe, socially distant opportunities for visitors. The wines are sublime. Check the web site too for virtual tastings and events.

https://stsupery.com/

Please send me suggestions for Liam’s List.

liamsf@aol.com

Follow me on social: @liammayclem