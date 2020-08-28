OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Hundreds of peaceful protesters marched through the downtown streets of two of the Bay Area’s three largest cities Friday evening.

Peaceful social justice demonstrations took place in downtown Oakland. A march started just after 7 p.m. Friday evening in the area of 14th Street and Broadway.

Group continuing south on Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/c8C2fLrtRO — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 29, 2020

Oakland police said late Friday night that social justice protesters were blocking streets near Telegraph Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The protesters were blocking most of the southbound lanes of Telegraph Avenue.

One person was arrested for allegedly pointing a laser at officers, police said.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area.

In downtown San Jose, protesters demonstrated near San Pedro Square.

Organizers say the marches are being held to draw attention to the police shootings of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.

Police in San Jose and Oakland are asking motorists to avoid the downtown areas in each city due to traffic congestion.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed