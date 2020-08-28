SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A recovery resource center is opening Saturday to connect Santa Cruz County residents impacted by the CZU Lightning Complex Fire with resources needed to recover and rebuild.

The resource center, located at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The center is an effort by the county, state and federal government. Representatives from numerous agencies will be available to answer questions about different assistance programs and services.

Residents can register with FEMA for federal disaster assistance at the center. They can also access information regarding the rebuilding process, debris removal, utilities, insurance, community and social services and obtaining documents that may have burned in the fire among other services.

Some of those services will also be made available online through a community recovery page at www.santacruzcounty.us.

CZU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRES

Residents can also register for and receive federal disaster assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the FEMA helpline at (800) 621-3362.

Deaf, hard of hearing, or disaster survivors with a speech disability who use TTY can call (800) 462-7585 to register. Those who require other accommodations when visiting the center, such as video relay services, can call the resource center at (800) 621-3362.

The resource center is ADA-accessible and will provide free two-hour parking by the city of Santa Cruz on parts of Laurel Street Extension, Front Street and Spruce Street adjacent to the arena.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.