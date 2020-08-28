SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With San Francisco’s COVID-19 case levels qualifying the region for the red “moderate” risk tier for reopening according to the state’s new guidelines, the city is moving forward with the reopening of some businesses like outdoor gyms and hair and nail salons, Mayor London Breed announced Friday.

Starting on Sept. 1, businesses like nail and hair salons, massage parlors and barbershops will be allowed to reopen in outdoor settings and providers and customers will be required to wear masks. Then on Sept. 9, gyms and fitness providers will be able to hold classes and training sessions in outdoor public spaces like park lawns, city plazas and basketball courts.

Other businesses like tattoo parlors and aesthetic services will remain closed for the time being.

“Our small businesses need us now more than ever,” Breed said. “Once we’re off the watch list, it will provide us with an opportunity to do more. It will provide us with an opportunity to allow more things to open.”

Businesses such as hair salons, barbershops, nail shops, tattoo parlors and indoor museums, among others, were initially set to reopen on June 29, but just days before, the city put the reopenings on hold as it experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to San Francisco Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax, the city is currently seeing about 75 new COVID-19 cases daily, considerably down from last month. But he said the latest numbers remain high.

In addition to the reopening of some businesses happening next week, Breed reminded residents that enrollment for Community Learning Hubs also ends next week on Sept. 4

“As we move in a direction of getting off the watch list, our goal is to do everything we can to support our families by making sure that we not only have these learning hubs, but we are hopeful that we are soon able to provide some guidance as it relates to schools reopening,” she said.

The hubs, to be rolled out on Sept. 14 at 40 sites, will provide in-person learning and recreational opportunities for children, with priority being given to low-income students, foster youth and English language learners, among others, while classroom learning remains on hold.

“After six months of this COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned a lot. We know that outdoor activities are the safest to avoid infection,” Colfax said. “As we increase outdoor activities, we must continue to wear our masks, socially distance and wash our hands frequently. Our success is so dependent on each person doing their part.”

“It’s so important that we find ways to support businesses, even if it’s outdoors first,” said City Assessor Carmen Chu, Co-Chair of the Economic and Recovery Task Force. “We know that opening outdoor services alone won’t be an option for everyone and it’s not lost on us some of the challenges outdoor services provides, including what we’re dealing with some of the air quality issues. But it’s important to realize that every bit counts, especially now.”

More information about the Community Hubs can be found at https://www.dcyf.org/care.