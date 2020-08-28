SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police were investigating the stabbing death of a man early Friday, which marked the city’s 25th homicide this year, police said.
Officers responded to a call about 12:50 a.m. in the 6000 block of San Ignacio Avenue and found the victim with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The man later died at the hospital, according to police.
The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of family, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner.
As of Friday afternoon, no suspects had been identified or arrested in connection with the death, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lewis or Detective Meeker of the SJPD Homicide unit at (408) 277-5283. Anonymous tips can be left with the Crime Stoppers hotline at (408) 947-7867.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.