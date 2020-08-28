MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — After almost two weeks of burning, the SCU Lightning Complex of fires spread to 372,971 acres Friday morning, making it again the second biggest wildfire in California history.

The complex fire stretches across seven counties and as of Friday morning, remains at 35% containment, according to Cal Fire.

Since they began on Aug. 16, the SCU Complex wildfires destroyed 28 structures, damaged nine and continue to threaten 20,0665 more. Three first responders and two citizens have been injured by the blaze, Cal Fire said.

In a morning update, Cal Fire noted that the wildfire initially started as several fires but have since merged into one with two branches.

SCU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRES

Cal Fire reported Friday that weather conditions looked favorable for burns fire crews planned to initiate on the second branch of the fire. These operations will produce large columns of smoke, and wings blowing west to southwest keep pushing smoke and fire towards the main fire area.

Warm and dry conditions are expected to continue into Saturday morning, which can increase fire behavior during the pre-dawn hours of the morning (2 to 6 a.m.).

The SCU Lightning Complex of fires were sparked by lightning on Aug. 16 and are burning in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and San Benito counties.

Overnight Thursday, the SCU complex grew larger than the LNU Lightning Complex of fires, which stretches across 371,249 acres in Lake, Napa, and Solano counties, and was moving into Yolo County Friday morning.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.