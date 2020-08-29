(CBS SF) – Containment grew to 41 percent in the deadly LNU Lightning Complex fires burning in the North Bay, Cal Fire officials said. Meanwhile, officials in Solano County announced a new phase in allowing evacuees to return home.

As of Saturday morning, the complex burning in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Yolo, Solano and Colusa Counties have collectively burned 373,324 acres (583.3 square miles), an area more than 12 times the size of San Francisco.

The western portion of the complex includes the Walbridge Fire in Sonoma County, which has burned 55,353 acres and is 42 percent contained. At a briefing Saturday morning, Battalion Chief Chris Waters noted the progress being made on the fire, which is burning west of Healdsburg.

“Walbridge Fire has not moved a whole lot over the last couple of days. Weather has been very advantageous for suppression operations,” Waters said.

Waters said there will continue to be challenges battling the Walbridge Fire, including heavy timber fuels, steep terrain, and homes in the area.

Meanwhile, the eastern portion consisting of the Hennessey Fire in Napa and Lake Counties has burned 315,611 acres and is 39 percent contained. Waters said the highest priority for firefighters Saturday was the area between Calistoga and Middletown.

In Solano County, officials announced early Saturday that the county has entered Phase 3 of their repopulation effort. Residents who are in Phase 3, as well as those in Phases 1 and 2, are being asked to visit the county’s re-entry center located at the Mission Church on Leisure Town Road in Vacaville before returning home.

Solano officials said about 60 properties are still closed off due to ongoing safety concerns and road closures.

The fires have killed three people in Napa County and two people in Solano County. Four others have been injured.

Officials said 1,080 structures have been destroyed, while another 272 were damaged. Meanwhile, more than 30,000 structures remain threatened.