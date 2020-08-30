HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — A 37-year-old Healdsburg man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of starting a grass fire by Highway 101 in Healdsburg, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.
A deputy driving on Highway 101 spotted the fire near Lytton Springs Road and detained a man walking nearby.
Wesley James Bergman admitted setting the fire “because he was having a bad day,” according to the sheriff’s office.
He was arrested for arson and causing a fire to forestland and is being held at the Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $40,000.
