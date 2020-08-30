Wildfire Relief:Help Bay Area Fire Victims Along With KPIX 5 And The Red Cross
HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — A 37-year-old Healdsburg man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of starting a grass fire by Highway 101 in Healdsburg, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy driving on Highway 101 spotted the fire near Lytton Springs Road and detained a man walking nearby.

Wesley James Bergman admitted setting the fire “because he was having a bad day,” according to the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested for arson and causing a fire to forestland and is being held at the Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $40,000.

