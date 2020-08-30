(CBS SF) – Containment of the massive SCU Lightning Complex fires grew to 50 percent Sunday, two weeks after lightning sparked numerous blazes across several counties.

Cal Fire announced in its Sunday morning update that the fires have scorched 377,471 acres (589.8 square miles) in Alameda, Contra Costa, Merced, Santa Clara, San Benito, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. The acreage burned makes the SCU complex the second largest wildfire in California history.

Starting off as multiple fires, the fires have merged into one major fire which has broken into two branches, Cal Fire said.

“Humidity above 2,000′ showed the nightly drop to the teens, which allowed for the fire to remain active,” the agency said in its update. “Firing teams were battling dense old growth brush and narrow overgrown roadways in their efforts to keep the fire inside of the control lines.”

On Sunday morning, Cal Fire announced that all evacuation orders and warnings in Stanislaus County have been lifted. Meanwhile, evacuation orders remain in effect for parts of Alameda and Santa Clara counties, while warnings are in effect in parts of Santa Clara and San Joaquin counties.

Thirty-three structures have been destroyed, while another nine structures have been damaged. Five people have been injured, including three first responders.

It remains unclear when the fires would be fully contained.

EVACUATION ORDERS AS OF SUNDAY MORNING (8/30)

Santa Clara County:

Zone 2A

East of the fire perimeter to Mines Rd. and San Antonio Rd.

West of Mines Rd. and San Antonio Rd. to the fire perimeter

South of the Alameda/ Santa Clara County Line to Hwy 130

North of Hwy 130 to the Alameda/ Santa Clara County Line

Zone 3A

East of San Felipe Rd. to the Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line

South of Mt. Hamilton/Hwy 130

West of Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line to San Felipe Rd.

Zone 5A

South of a straight line from the East end of Metcalf Road to the Stanislaus County Line.

East of Shingle Valley Road, east of Anderson Reservoir, East of Coyote Creek, East of Coyote Lake to the Stanislaus County Line.

North and east of Gilroy Hot Springs Road.

East of Canada Road from Gilroy Hot Springs Road to Jamieson Road.

North of Jamieson Road.

All areas east of a straight line from the East end of Jamieson Road to Hwy 152 offramp to Casa de Fruta to the Stanislaus/Merced County Line.

North of Hwy 152 offramp to Casa de Fruta to the Merced County Line

Zone 9

South of the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line in between Mines Rd. and the Stanislaus/San Joaquin County line to Del Puerto Canyon Rd.

East of Mines Rd to Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line

North of Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to Alameda/Santa Clara County Line in between Mines Rd. and the Stanislaus/San Joaquin County

West of Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line to Mines Rd. in between the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line and Del Puerto Canyon Rd.

Alameda County:

Zone 12:

All of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line

Zone 15A:

South of Tesla Rd., South of the Livermore City limits (excluding the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton), South of Hwy 84 in between Vineyard Ave. and I-680, South of I-680 to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line West of the Alameda/San Joaquin County Line to the Livermore city limits, to Calaveras Rd

North of fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line to Hwy 84, to the Livermore city limits

Zone 15B:

South of Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line East of Calaveras Rd. at Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter

Zone 15F:

South of fire perimeter to the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line

EVACUATION WARNINGS