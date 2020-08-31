SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The driver of a semi-truck was arrested for DUI after crashing in a power pole in Santa Rosa, continuing on and then flipping over his big rig a half-mile away from the first crash, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers were called to the area of Scenic Ave. near Langer Ave. in Santa Rosa just after 8 p.m. Sunday on a report that a semi-truck had overturned onto its side, the CHP Santa Rosa posted in on its Facebook page.

While officers were in route, they were advised that the same big rig had crashed into a PG&E power pole about a half-mile away on South Moorland Ave., causing power lines to come down.

At the site of the overturned truck, large blue pipes the truck was hauling were thrown onto the ground. Fire personnel help extricate the driver out of the truck who appeared to have only minor injuries, the CHP said.

Officers observed the driver was showing signs of alcohol intoxication and he was subsequently arrested for DUI, the CHP said.

In California, the legal limit in California for a driver operating a regular passenger vehicle is .08%, but while operating a commercial vehicle, the legal limit is .04%.

“Unfortunately, this driver was well above both limits and fortunately no one else was injured,” said the Facebook post caption.

The driver was not immediately identified.