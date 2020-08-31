COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the state providing newly revised criteria for loosening and tightening restrictions on activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses that have been closed since March are now able to reopen.

On August 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom provided details on California’s new simplified, four-tiered COVID-19 guidelines for counties to reopen specific business sectors based on what health officials have learned about the pandemic in recent months.

The new system marked the first major change since a surge in coronavirus cases in July forced officials to shut down a number of activities across the state.

The governor said that the new four tier color-coded system would match a color to each of the four tiers with purple representing the highest “Widespread” risk level for a county with more than seven new cases per 100,000 residents and more than 8 percent positivity rate. Red will represent “Substantial” risk, while orange represents “Moderate” risk and yellow the lowest level, “Minimal” risk, with those lower levels being determined by reduced numbers in case and positivity rates.

The governor said the state COVID-19 website now has an updated section providing additional details on the new system and a space that allows users to look up what their county’s status is and whether or not a specific business can reopen. The new tiered system will go into effect Monday, August 31,

As of August 28, Napa and San Francisco counties were categorized at the “Substantial” red tier, while all other counties remained at the “Widespread” purple tier, which is the equivalent of being on the state monitoring list prior to the introduction of the new system.

Below is a basic summary of what is currently open in each Bay Area county along with links of where to get additional information from the respective health departments for each region.

Alameda County

Current status: Widespread (purple)

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, take-out/delivery and outdoor dining at restaurants, indoor operations with modifications for hair salons and barber shops, day camps, childcare, hotels and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars (with meals provided), gyms and fitness centers, nail salons, skin care and waxing services, non-medical massage, family entertainment centers, wineries (no food service required), museums and zoos, movie theaters, places of worship with social distancing; curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (25% capacity), indoor shopping malls (25% capacity, food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars and breweries (with no meals provided), indoor dining at restaurants, concert venues, convention centers, electrologists, festivals, live theater, nightclubs, piercing shops, schools (closed for in-person instruction), tattoo parlors.

Starting on Friday, Aug. 28, Alameda County issued a revised health order that allowed the following:

Opening of outdoor, shared public swimming pools and wading pools, with reduced capacities, lane limitations to allow for physical

distancing, by appointment only (aquatic fitness classes allowed with restrictions)

distancing, by appointment only (aquatic fitness classes allowed with restrictions) Personal services providers including hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, skin care and waxing services, and non-medical massage, to provide services outdoors subject to applicable state and local rules.

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: http://www.acphd.org/

Contra Costa County

Current status: Widespread (purple)

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, take-out/delivery and outdoor dining at restaurants, indoor operations with modifications for hair salons and barber shops, day camps, childcare, hotels and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars (with meals provided), gyms and fitness centers, nail salons, skin care and waxing services, non-medical massage, family entertainment centers, wineries (no food service required), museums and zoos, movie theaters, places of worship with social distancing; curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (25% capacity), indoor shopping malls (25% capacity, food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars and breweries (with no meals provided), indoor dining at restaurants, concert venues, convention centers, electrologists, festivals, live theater, nightclubs, piercing shops, schools (closed for in-person instruction), tattoo parlors.

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: https://cchealth.org/

Marin County

Current status: Widespread (purple)

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, take-out/delivery and outdoor dining at restaurants, indoor operations with modifications for hair salons and barber shops, day camps, childcare, hotels and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars (with meals provided), gyms and fitness centers, nail salons, skin care and waxing services, non-medical massage, family entertainment centers, wineries (no food service required), museums and zoos, movie theaters, places of worship with social distancing; curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (25% capacity), indoor shopping malls (25% capacity, food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars and breweries (with no meals provided), indoor dining at restaurants, concert venues, convention centers, electrologists, festivals, live theater, nightclubs, piercing shops, schools (closed for in-person instruction), tattoo parlors.

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: https://www.marinhhs.org/

Napa County

Current status: Substantial (red)

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, take-out/delivery and outdoor dining at restaurants, indoor operations with modifications for hair salons and barber shops, cultural ceremonies (25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer), day camps, childcare, electrologists, hotels and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars (with meals provided), gyms and fitness centers, nail salons, skin care and waxing services, non-medical massage, family entertainment centers, wineries (no food service required), museums and zoos, movie theaters, places of worship with social distancing; curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (50% capacity), indoor shopping malls (50% capacity, reduced capacity at food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars and breweries (with no meals provided), indoor dining at restaurants, concert venues, convention centers, festivals, live theater, nightclubs, piercing shops, schools (closed for in-person instruction), tattoo parlors.

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: https://www.countyofnapa.org/PublicHealth/

San Francisco County

Current status: Substantial (red)

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, take-out/delivery and outdoor dining at restaurants, cultural ceremonies (25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer), day camps, childcare, electrologists, hotels and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars (with meals provided), family entertainment centers, wineries (no food service required), museums and zoos, movie theaters, places of worship with social distancing; curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (50% capacity), indoor shopping malls (50% capacity, reduced capacity at food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars and breweries (with no meals provided), indoor dining at restaurants, concert venues, convention centers, festivals, live theater, nightclubs, piercing shops, schools (closed for in-person instruction), skin care and waxing services and tattoo parlors.

Starting on Sept. 1, businesses like nail and hair salons, massage parlors and barbershops will be allowed to reopen in outdoor settings with providers and customers required to wear masks. Gyms and fitness providers will also be able to hold classes and training sessions in outdoor public spaces like park lawns, city plazas and basketball courts.

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: https://www.sfdph.org/dph/default.asp

San Mateo County

Current status: Widespread (purple)

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, take-out/delivery and outdoor dining at restaurants, indoor operations with modifications for hair salons and barber shops, day camps, childcare, hotels and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars (with meals provided), gyms and fitness centers, nail salons, skin care and waxing services, non-medical massage, family entertainment centers, wineries (no food service required), museums and zoos, movie theaters, places of worship with social distancing; curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (25% capacity), indoor shopping malls (25% capacity, food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars and breweries (with no meals provided), indoor dining at restaurants, concert venues, convention centers, electrologists, festivals, live theater, nightclubs, piercing shops, schools (closed for in-person instruction), tattoo parlors.

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: https://www.smchealth.org/

Santa Clara County

Current status: Widespread (purple)

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, take-out/delivery and outdoor dining at restaurants, indoor operations with modifications for hair salons and barber shops, day camps, childcare, hotels and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars (with meals provided), gyms and fitness centers, nail salons, skin care and waxing services, non-medical massage, family entertainment centers, wineries (no food service required), museums and zoos, movie theaters, places of worship with social distancing; curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (25% capacity), indoor shopping malls (25% capacity, food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars and breweries (with no meals provided), indoor dining at restaurants, concert venues, convention centers, electrologists, festivals, live theater, nightclubs, piercing shops, schools (closed for in-person instruction), tattoo parlors.

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: https://www.sccgov.org/

Solano County

Current status: Widespread (purple)

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, take-out/delivery and outdoor dining at restaurants, indoor operations with modifications for hair salons and barber shops, day camps, childcare, hotels and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars (with meals provided), gyms and fitness centers, nail salons, skin care and waxing services, non-medical massage, family entertainment centers, wineries (no food service required), museums and zoos, movie theaters, places of worship with social distancing; curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (25% capacity), indoor shopping malls (25% capacity, food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars and breweries (with no meals provided), indoor dining at restaurants, concert venues, convention centers, electrologists, festivals, live theater, nightclubs, piercing shops, schools (closed for in-person instruction), tattoo parlors.

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: http://www.solanocounty.com/depts/ph/default.asp

Sonoma County

Current status: Widespread (purple)

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, take-out/delivery and outdoor dining at restaurants, indoor operations with modifications for hair salons and barber shops, day camps, childcare, hotels and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars (with meals provided), gyms and fitness centers, nail salons, skin care and waxing services, non-medical massage, family entertainment centers, wineries (no food service required), museums and zoos, movie theaters, places of worship with social distancing; curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (25% capacity), indoor shopping malls (25% capacity, food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars and breweries (with no meals provided), indoor dining at restaurants, concert venues, convention centers, electrologists, festivals, live theater, nightclubs, piercing shops, schools (closed for in-person instruction), tattoo parlors.

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health-Services/