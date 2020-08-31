WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County coroner’s office has identified two 18-year-old women and a 47-year-old man who died in a crash off of Interstate Highway 680 in Walnut Creek last week.
Terri’nae Williams, of Oakland, and Zakiya Thomas, of Antioch, were identified as the two women, and Dimitri Washington, of Oakland, as the man killed in the crash.
Contra Costa CHP Sgt. Jon Koven said calls came in around 10:44 p..m. of a car on fire along the 680 freeway at the North Main off ramp. Both CHP officers and a fire crew were responded.
“It appears the car took the off-ramp, went off the road and hit a tree, which caused it to burst into flames,” he said.
The car was engulfed in flames when the fire crew arrived. Once the flames were extinguished, CHP and firefighters discovered the three occupants of the car were not able to escape. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, there has been no official word if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CHP’s Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
