SCOTTS VALLEY (CBS SF) — Thousands of weary firefighters, who have manned the lines battling an 84,000-plus acre wildfire in the timber-rich Santa Cruz Mountains for nearly two weeks, were getting welcome relief from the U.S. Army and the California National Guard.

By Monday morning, the fire had burned 84,860 acres, was 39 percent contained and at least 861 homes and 172 other structures destroyed. Damage assessment teams will again return to the burn area Monday, looking at the damage the massive fire has left behind. As of Sunday evening, 97 percent of their work has been completed.

Cal Fire officials said 300 California National Guard troops arrived at base camps Sunday afternoon and would be deployed to the fire lines on Monday.

“They will be placed on the line to assist with fire suppression and mop-up efforts,” Cal Fire CZU Complex officials said in a press release. “Their presence is solely to bolster personnel on the fire line and are not assisting i security or law enforcement activities.”

Meanwhile, several hundred members of the Army’s 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion headquartered in Washington state will also soon be deployed to the Northern California fire lines.

“Usually you think of the Army going overseas, completing missions over there,” said Army Specialist Terron O’Connor. “But it’s nice to do something on the home front.”

The unit’s commander — Lt. Colonel Jim Wade — echoed those sentiments.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to go out there and assist them with their mission so we can just hold the line to prevent any further spread,” Wade said.

Jim Platt with the National Interagency Fire Center said the soldiers have been undergoing an intense, crash course in firefighting tactics.

“It’s a pretty tall task to say we’re going to pick up 200 soldiers and turn them into firefighters in a week,” Platt said.

Many of the 77,000 who were forced to evacuate have been allowed to return to their homes. The latest came Sunday afternoon when residents in several areas of Ben Lomond were allowed to return.

“Many known and unknown hazards exist following an intense fire,” Cal Fire warned. “This includes fire weakened or dead

trees that can fall without warning, burned out stumps creating holes under trails and damage to parking areas and roads.”

To find out if you are allowed to return homes Click here for latest evacuation map

A Resource Assistance Center has been established at: 140 Front Street, Santa Cruz, open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Firefighters — numbering more than 2,100 — have taken advantage of cooler temperatures and higher humidity in recent days. But a high pressure system moving through inland regions will wick moisture from the air and bring renewed heat for the next week or so, said National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock.

“The bit of good news is the system might reduce inland winds. That might be a plus when it comes to fighting fires — less wind,” Murdock said Sunday. “But conditions will be much drier, so that’s the trade-off.”

There’s unlikely to be a repeat of lightning-packed thunderstorms that sparked so many of the fires, he said.