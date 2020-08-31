LAKEPORT (CBS SF) — In a bizarre turn of events, a woman has been arrested and booked for murder after investigators determined her male passenger was dead before she collided into a utility pole.
The crash happened on Sunday, at about 1:15 a.m., in the 3400 block of Lakeshore Blvd., in unincorporated North Lakeport, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Passenger Yancy McCloud, Jr, of Nice, was “unresponsive” despite life-saving efforts, and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounce dead, according to the CHP.
An investigation later revealed McCloud was allegedly already dead before the crash and died from injuries inflicted during an altercation with his girlfriend Wynona Starr Anderson.
Around 2 p.m. Sunday, Lakeport police arrested Anderson for murder, who was already in custody at the Lake County Correctional Facility for driving under the influence, driving without a license, being under the influence of controlled substances and a unrelated misdemeanor arrest warrant.
Anderson, 29, remains in custody. Bail was set for $1 million.
Investigators were asking anyone with information about McCloud and Anderson during the hours leading up to the incident contact LPD Lieutenant Dale Stoebe at dstoebe@lakeportpolice.org or by telephone at 707-263-5491.
