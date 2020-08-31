REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A 25-year-old Hayward man was in custody after allegedly carjacking a new Porsche from a Redwood City dealership and then leading California Highway Patrol officers on a freeway chase over the San Mateo Bridge and through the East Bay.

Redwood City police said the incident began at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Carlsen Porsche on Haven Ave.

A salesman was showing the suspect — identified as Jeremy Morton — a car on the lot. After starting the engine of a Porsche valued at $135,000, Morton along with he clerk got out of the car.

Police said the suspect then reached under his clothing with the salesman seeing what appeared to be the outline of a handgun pointed at him. The suspect demanded the keys, and then fled in the expensive car.

The CHP pursued the Porsche across the San Mateo Bridge and through Oakland, San Leandro, Hayward, Union City and Fremont, where officers eventually boxed in the Porsche – though not before it rammed a CHP patrol car.

Morton, who is on probation for felony assault out of Alameda County, was then taken into custody and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of carjacking.

Additional charges are expected to be filed by the CHP in Alameda County for suspicion of felony evasion of the police, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer for the intentional ramming of the CHP vehicle.