SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) — Starting today in Sonoma County, businesses were moving off the sidewalk and back inside as indoor operations were once again allowed for certain types of businesses.

After four and a half months of closed doors, Ava Lane hair salon owner Candace Harker was happy to be back in business – and back inside.

“We are ready to get back to work,” said Harker. “It’s been tough. It’s a big space that we have here. But we’ve just been working together to figure out what it is we can do to keep our doors open – and we’re still standing.”

Hair salons and barbershops are finally allowed to open for services inside. It’s a welcome relief in the world of quarantine.

“I was just elated, so excited that I could get myself pampered and do something for me rather than be with my kids all day every day,” said customer Erin Sheety.

Capacity is limited to 25% and everyone has to wear a mask, even those receiving services. Rules these folks are happy to follow in hopes it keeps their doors open.

“I’m just hopeful that we are able to stay open and that my staff is able to work and same with the other businesses around town that they can reopen their doors,” said Harker.

San Francisco is also allowing more businesses to reopen, with restrictions. Starting Tuesday, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and massage parlors can operate outdoors. Everyone must wear a mask.

Starting September 9, gyms and fitness studios can hold training sessions outdoors in public spaces.

In San Mateo County, retail stores, hair salons and barbershops can restart indoor activity, beginning today. Among the locations re-opening in the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo.