SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Containment on the SCU Lightning Complex fires rose to 60 percent Monday morning, with all evacuation orders and warnings lifted for Alameda and San Joaquin counties, according to fire officials.

In the latest update issued at 11 a.m. Monday announced that the fires had grown to 383,157 acres total spread across five Northern California counties.

The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted that all orders and warnings were lifted for Alameda County and San Joaquin County.

#SCULightningComplex | All Evacuation Orders and Warnings for Alameda County have been lifted | 08.31.20 https://t.co/CdgltbCN95 pic.twitter.com/c3IMGV5UQw — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 31, 2020

Meanwhile evacuation orders in parts of Santa Clara County were reduced to warnings and all evacuation warnings in the area were lifted. Areas that were now under an evacuation warning include Zones 2A,3A, 5A and 9. Evacuation warnings were lifted for Zone 2B and 3C.

#SCULightningComplex | Evacuation Orders to Warnings and Warnings Lifted for Santa Clara County | 08.31.20 https://t.co/CdgltbUoxF pic.twitter.com/UJiusYmdqt — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 31, 2020

While cooler temperatures, light winds and moderate humidity over the weekend helped fire crews, Cal Fire is anticipating a warming and drying trend starting Monday will see highs in the mid-80s to 90s returning to some areas. The long-range forecast calls for hot and dry weather this week and through the Labor Day weekend.

Three firefighters and two civilians have been injured so far in connection with the SCU Lightning Complex. Nearly 60 structures have been destroyed or damaged in the fires since they started 12 days ago..

More details are available on the SCU Lightning Complex evacuation map and the Cal Fire incident page.