PESCADERO (CBS SF) – Containment of the CZU Lightning Complex fires burning in southern San Mateo County and northern Santa Cruz County reached 45 percent as of Tuesday evening.

Full containment is still to be determined and officials cautioned that warm and dry conditions are forecast through the end of the week.

More than 2,200 personnel are assigned to the fires, including National Guard personnel.

Since being started by lightning on Aug. 16, the CZU fires have burned 85,378 acres, caused one civilian fatality and destroyed more than 1,000 structures, including 921 residences. Ninety residences have been damaged.

About 35,000 people remain evacuated, though in the last week Cal Fire lifted evacuation orders for many communities in the two counties and many areas are being repopulated. Returning residents should be cautious of hazards such as road instability, damaged trees and damaged utilities.

For a full list of evacuation orders and updates on the CZU fires, visit www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/8/16/czu-lightning-complex-including-warnella-fire/.

A Resource Assistance Center is open at the Kaiser Permanente Arena at 140 Front St. in Santa Cruz. A center in San Mateo County will open on Wednesday at Pescadero Elementary School at 620 North St., Pescadero.

