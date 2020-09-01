ALBANY (CBS SF) — Streets, a 2-year-old thoroughbred colt, died Monday at a training session at Golden Gate Fields, the California Horse Racing Board said Monday.
Street’s death is the fourth in August at Golden Gate Fields, according to the state racing board. Snow Pack died at the Berkeley track on Aug. 2; Galaxy Master died Aug. 13, and My Sweet Lou died Aug. 23. On all four of those days, the track listed conditions as “fast” and the weather was “clear.”
Streets is the 20th fatality at Golden Gate Fields in 2020, the racing board said, and the 79th known race horse death in California in 2020.
The death toll is already outpacing last year’s total of 20 horses.
The Stronach Group, the Ontario, Canada-based company that owns Golden Gate Fields among other horse racing tracks, did not provide a statement by press time Tuesday.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.