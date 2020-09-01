SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The SCU Lightning Complex fires in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, and San Benito counties are now 72 percent contained, Cal Fire said Tuesday evening.
The fires have charred 391,150 acres since starting at 4 a.m. Aug. 16 at multiple locations struck by lightning. The acreage burned is the second-highest amount recorded in California’s history.
Cal Fire expects the complex to be fully contained by Thursday.
More than 1,900 firefighters from several agencies and departments across the fire complex region have been fighting the fires.
Three firefighters and two civilians have suffered injuries.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.