PACIFICA (CBS SF): City officials announced Tuesday that the city is closing all beaches and beach parking lots in Pacifica over the Labor Day holiday weekend to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“With the continuing health concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, the City is taking the necessary measures to promote the health and safety of our community,” Pacifica Mayor Deirdre Martin said.

Pacifica City Manager Kevin Woodhouse ordered the beaches to be closed from sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 5 to sunrise on Tuesday, Sept. 8, according to a release sent out Tuesday.

Despite recent spikes of coronavirus cases, residents in cities all over the Bay Area have been crowding local beaches during hot weekends. Cities along the coast like Monterey have been ordering beach closures in order to prevent further spikes. Santa Cruz County voted last month to close beaches in its unincorporated areas over Labor Day.

Pacifica is specifically closing these locations:

Pacifica State Beach (Linda Mar Beach) and north and south parking lots,

Crespi parking lot in front of the Pacifica Community Center,

Rockaway Beach and north and south parking lots,

Sharp Park Beach

Esplanade Beach and Fisherman’s Lot in the 800 block of Palmetto Avenue

The city also announced that local hiking trails and other public areas will be open over the weekend.

“The Coastal Trail, Mori Point hiking trails, Beach Boulevard Promenade, and Pacifica Pier will remain open for visitors to enjoy while practicing health protective measures such as wearing a mask and physically distancing six feet apart,” the release said.