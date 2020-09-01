SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Some San Francisco hair salons and barber shops on Tuesday reopened for business outside, taking customers for the first time in months and providing relief for business owners shaggy SF residents alike.

The snip snip of sharp scissors is sound of being back in business, and it was music to Simply Cuts owner Cliff Hong’s ears.

“I want to be the first person outside, cutting hair for Simply Cuts!” said Hong.

After almost six months of being closed for COVID, the 31-year-old Marina business is back in action, serving up style on the sidewalk of Chestnut Street.

The line, full of people sporting split ends and longer than usual locks, started at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Customers were just as excited for Simply Cuts to reopen as Hong was.

“I missed him! 30 years in the Marina, I’ve been very loyal to him,” said first customer Al Morales. “No one else has touched my hair.”

In addition to barbershops and hair salons, nail salons and massage parlors can also operate outdoors starting Tuesday. Employees and customers will be required to wear masks and go through a screening process.

Not everyone is happy with the new rules. A group of local barbers and salon owners gathered in front of San Francisco City Hall Tuesday morning to protest what they call the inconsistent reopening in the city.

They expressed frustration at the current outdoor reopening, saying it does little to fix months of lost revenue.

Gyms and fitness studios are up next for reopening in San Francisco. On September 9th, those businesses will be able to open up for outdoor classes and training.